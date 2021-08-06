No change in fuel prices in almost 3 weeks

Global crude prices have swung in all directions in July starting with a low of $70 a barrel to quickly breaching to $77 a barrel, and then fall below $70 a barrel to crossing $75 a barrel later in the month.

New Delhi: Oil marketing companies (OMC) continue to pause fuel price revision for the 20th consecutive day on Friday as a wait and watch policy continues amid fluctuating global crude prices.

The oil prices have softened again to just over $70 a barrel on concerns of growing Covid cases, slowing industrial recovery globally and rising US oil inventory.

With no price increase by OMCs, in the national capital, petrol continued to sell at Rs 101.84 per litre, while diesel was unchanged at Rs 89.87 a litre on Friday.

The pump price of fuel has been static since July 18.

In the city of Mumbai, where petrol prices crossed the Rs 100-mark for the first time ever on May 29, the fuel price is at Rs 107.83 per litre. Diesel prices in the financial capital is at Rs 97.45, the highest among metros.

Petrol prices in all the metros have now crossed Rs 100 per litre mark. In Chennai, petrol is selling for Rs 102.49 a litre and in Kolkata Rs 101.08 a litre. Diesel is also price at Rs 94.39 and Rs 93.02 per litre in both cities, respectively.

The price pause came after fuel prices increased on 41 days in the current financial year. The 41 increases took petrol prices up by Rs 11.44 per litre in Delhi. Similarly, diesel have increased by Rs 9.14 per litre in the national capital.

Prices of both auto fuels reduced only once in April by 16 and 14 paisa per litre, respectively. Diesel prices were also reduced by 16 paisa per litre in Delhi on July 12.

Since April 2020, petrol prices have increased by Rs 32.25 per litre from Rs 69.59 a litre to Rs 101.84 a litre in Delhi. Similarly, diesel prices during the same period increased by Rs 27.58 per litre from Rs 62.29 to Rs 89.87 a litre in the national capital.

