No change in fuel prices

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices in the country remained static for the 27th consecutive day on Friday.

Accordingly, in the national capital, petrol continued to be sold at Rs 101.84 per litre, while diesel was unchanged at Rs 89.87 a litre.

Global crude prices have now softened to just around $71 a barrel after it swung in all directions in July starting with a low of $70 a barrel to quickly rise to over $77 a barrel, only to fall soon below $70 a barrel and crossing $75 a barrel later in the month.