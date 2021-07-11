No change in petrol and diesel prices on Sunday

In the national capital, petrol is selling at Rs 100.91 per litre, unchanged from its previous levels.

The pause comes after petrol prices were raised by 35 paise on Saturday.

New Delhi, July 11 (IANS) The oil marketing companies (OMC) kept the petrol and diesel prices unchanged across the four metro cities on Sunday.

In Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, the fuel was priced at Rs 105.93, 101.67 and Rs 101.01 per litre, respectively.

Further, diesel prices also remained unchanged in tandem with petrol prices at Rs 89.88, Rs 97.46, Rs 94.39 and Rs 92.97 per litre, respectively.

With the rise, now diesel prices have reached very close to hitting the century mark all across the country. The fuel is already over Rs 100 per litre in some towns in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Although petrol prices in all metros have now crossed Rs 100 per litre mark, officials said that if international oil prices continue to firm up, fuel price may rise further.

Fuel prices have so far been increased on 38 days and remained unchanged on 34 days since May 1. The 38 increases have taken up petrol prices by Rs 10.51 per litre in Delhi. Similarly, diesel has increased by Rs 9.15 per litre in the national capital.

