No change in petrol, diesel prices

Accordingly, petrol continued to be priced at Rs 91.17 a litre and diesel Rs 81.47 a litre in the capital on Wednesday. Fuel prices have not been revised now for 11 days even though global product prices witnessed a spike.

New Delhi: Oil marketing companies have spared consumers of any further increase in pump prices of petrol and diesel as state elections and stable global oil market have prevented any revision at this juncture.

Across the country as well, petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged. But the pause has not helped in bringing down fuel prices that have crossed Rs 100 per litre (petrol) in several parts of the country.

Since the beginning of February crude has gained more than $7 per barrel that pushed OMCs to increase fuel prices on 14 occasions raising the prices by Rs 4.22 per litre for petrol and by Rs 4.34 a litre for diesel in Delhi. Crude is now down a bit at below $67 a barrel.

The increase in the previous weeks has taken petrol to cross historic high levels of Rs 100 a litre in several cities across the country.

The petrol and diesel prices have increased 26 times in 2021 with the two auto fuels increasing by Rs 7.46 and Rs 7.60 per litre, respectively so far this year.

