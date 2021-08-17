No change in petrol, diesel prices on Tuesday

Across the country as well, fuel prices remained unchanged providing some relief to consumers already feeling the heat of higher inflation that has raised prices of several other commodities, including food items.

Accordingly, in the national capital, petrol continued to be sold for Rs 101.84 per litre, while diesel is also being sold at the unchanged price of Rs 89.87 a litre.

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices in the country remained static for the 31st consecutive day on Tuesday.

Global crude prices have now softened to below $ 70 a barrel after it swung in all directions in July starting with a low of $70 a barrel to quickly rise to over $ 77 a barrel, only to fall soon below $ 70 a barrel and crossing $ 75 a barrel later in the month.

The pump price of fuel has been static since July 18.

In Mumbai, where petrol prices crossed the Rs 100-mark for the first time ever on May 29, the fuel price is at Rs 107.83 per litre. Diesel price in the city is also at Rs 97.45, the highest among metros.

Petrol prices in all metros have now crossed the Rs 100 per litre-mark. In Chennai, petrol is priced at Rs 102.49 a litre and in Kolkata Rs 101.08 a litre. Diesel is also priced at Rs 94.39 and Rs 93.02 per litre in both cities respectively.

The long price pause has come after fuel prices increased for 41 days in the current financial year.