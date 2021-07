No more Zoom weddings in NY after 'executive order' lifted

First reported by the New York Times, the order Cuomo signed was meant for a state of emergency and he rescinded the executive order effective June 25.

San Francisco, July 18 (IANS) Zoom weddings, which soared high during the Covid-19 pandemic, are now no longer legal in New York by Governor Andrew Cuomo as he has lifted his April executive order.

New York state law requires that a couple planning to wed "must state in the presence of an authorised public official or authorised member of the clergy and at least one other witness that each takes the other as his or her spouse", reports The Verge.

So to keep Zoom and other virtual weddings legal, the new legislation would be necessary, it added.

Zoom weddings allowed brides and grooms to keep their wedding plans somewhat intact at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic last year, providing a way for family and friends to participate in the special day while adhering to social-distancing requirements.

Cuomo's order even allowed engaged New York couples to handle the paperwork to obtain a marriage license via video under the Project Cupid programme.

People traveled from other states to marry in New York since it was one of the first to officially allow virtual weddings, the Times reported and the change in status caught many New Yorkers, including officiants, by surprise.

The governor's office told the Times that the state wasn't stopping people "from live-streaming a safe trip to City Hall or your clergy's office".

The city's Marriage Bureau in Manhattan, which closed last March amid lockdowns, is still closed to walk-in weddings, the Times noted.

However, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on July 15 that the Marriage Bureau would be reopening on July 19 and couples will be able to schedule wedding appointments as soon as July 23.

