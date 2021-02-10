No QH again in LS, 3 reports to be tabled

New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) The 'Question Hour' will again not feature in the Lok Sabha proceedings on Wednesday for the second consecutive day as the Lower House is in hurry to complete discussion on Motion of Thanks on President's address with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to speak during the traditional debate organised at the beginning of the Budget Session.

However, papers from 13 ministries related to Law and Justice, Railways, External Affairs and Defence will be tabled by various Cabinet Ministers soon after the House assembles for the day at 4 p.m.

Besides, three Standing Committee reports will also be tabled by members of parliament.

"There will be no Question Hour," mentions Lok Sabha's revised list of Business on Wednesday.

Question Hour is generally held in the first hour of the sitting of the Lok Sabha. It is devoted to questions asked by parliamentarians directly to government, and minister concerned reply to queries. It has a special significance in Parliament proceedings. Asking question is an inherent and unfettered parliamentary right of members.

Ministers concerned that will lay papers on the table are Ministry of Law and Justice, Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Coal and Mines, Ministry of Planning and Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Space and Department of Atomic Energy.

Papers will also be laid from Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Ministry of Communications; and Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The three Standing Committee reports listed to be tabled in the Lower House are related to Food, Consumer Affairs and Public distribution; Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Commerce.

After completing these Business listed for the day in its first one hour proceedings, the House will resume ongoing discussion on Motion of Thanks on the President's address which began on Monday with initial speech of BJP's West Bengal MP Locket Chatterjee.

As the discussion on Motion of Thanks was started after a week long uproar in the House with opposition demonstrating on three contentious farm laws, seeking a separate debate on the issue, it was decided to be completed in 15 hours.

Majority of members have given their speech in the House on the motion that has now completed almost 13 hours proceedings over the past two days' late night sittings.

Modi will speak at the end after other parliamentarians complete their turn in the Motion of Thanks.

--IANS

rak/in