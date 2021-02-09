No Question Hour in LS on Tuesday

Question Hour is generally the first hour of a sitting of the Lok Sabha which is devoted to questions asked by parliamentarians directly to the government and the Minister concerned replies to their queries. It has a special significance in the proceedings of Parliament. Asking a question is an inherent and unfettered parliamentary right of members.

When the Lower House will assemble at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, there will be no Question Hour. Besides, the House will take other business so that the fixed 15-hour debate on Motion of Thanks could be completed as soon as possible. This was decided on Monday thus ending the impasse.

During the first hour, the House is expected to finish laying of papers on the table by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology; Rural Development; Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying; Chemical and Fertilizers; Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises; Social Justice and Empowerment; Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; Home Affairs; Social Justice and Environment; Food Processing Industries; an Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

Later reports of Committee on Estimates, Public Accounts Committee, Committee on Government Assurance, and Committee on Water Resources will be tabled in the House.

Motion for election to committees will also be moved during the House proceedings. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs Sanjay Jaiswal and Girsh Bhalchandra Bapat will move the motion that "the members of this House do proceed to elect in the manner that 30 members from amongst themselves to serve as members of the Committee on Estimates for the term beginning on the May 1, 2021 and ending on the April 30, 2022."

Motion regarding the report of joint committee on Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 will also be moved in the House for the extension of time granted to the committee on the Bill on September 23 last year for presentation of the report up to the second week of the Winter Session of Parliament, 2020, 'may be treated as extension up to last day of first week of the second part of the Budget Session, 2021 of Parliament'.

Later, members will continue the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address.

