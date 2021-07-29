Noida allots land parcel to Adani Enterprises in Sector 62

This is part of the Uttar Pradesh policy for setting up institutional services in Noida in IT and ITES sectors to promote investment and employment.

Noida, July 29 (IANS) Noida authority has allotted a land parcel measuring 34,275 sq metre at Rs 103.41 crore to Adani Enterprises for setting up a data centre.

As per a notification, Adani Enterprises will make investments of Rs 2,400 crore within the upcoming facility at Sector 62, Noida which will generate employment for 1,350 persons.

In addition, the Noida authority has allotted another 16,350 sq metre land parcel in sector 145 to MAQ India Pvt Ltd to for an IT facility. This will net the Noida authority Rs 33.90 crore and the company will invest Rs 250 crore for the development of the project. This will provide employment for 2500 persons.

In these two allotments, Noida authority will get revenues of Rs 137.31 crore, with an investment potential of Rs2,650 crore and employment for 3,850 persons.

The authority had allotted near 2 million sq ft of business land to 13 corporations as a part of technique to spur funding and employment in Uttar Pradesh.

Recently, Noida authority had adopted a policy to arrange knowledge centres close to the upcoming worldwide airport at Jewar cheaper.

--IANS

san/in