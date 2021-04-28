Noida police helps daughter perform last rites of father

Noida, April 28 (IANS) People are dying in large numbers due to the coronavirus pandemic across the country but due to the fear of the virus sometimes even their relatives are reluctant to perform their last rites.
On April 27, a case came to light in Noida where a 52-year-old man, who lived in Sector-19 in the Sector-20 police station area, died of Covid-19 at home but his body was not being transported to the crematorium. The body was lying in the house for several hours.
When the police came to know about it, Sector-19 police post in-charge, Hari Singh, along with other policemen reached the spot after which the man's body was carried to the crematorium.
The daughter and mother of the deceased man did not even have enough money to conduct the last rites so the police arranged logs for the funeral pyre after which the daughter lit the flame.
