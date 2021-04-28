Noida police helps daughter perform last rites of father

Noida, April 28 (IANS) People are dying in large numbers due to the coronavirus pandemic across the country but due to the fear of the virus sometimes even their relatives are reluctant to perform their last rites.

On April 27, a case came to light in Noida where a 52-year-old man, who lived in Sector-19 in the Sector-20 police station area, died of Covid-19 at home but his body was not being transported to the crematorium. The body was lying in the house for several hours.