Non-subsidised LPG cylinder gets costlier by Rs 25

Mumbai: In another hit to the wallet of the common man, oil marketing companies have raised the prices of non-subsidised LPG cylinders by Rs 25.

In Delhi, the 14.2-kilogram non-subsidised cylinder will now cost Rs 884.50.

Price in Kolkata is the highest among the four metro cities at Rs 911 per cylinder, while that in Chennai and Mumbai stood at Rs 900.5 and Rs 884.50 per cylinder.