NorthCap University announces COVID Emergency Aid for Students' Education (CEASE)

New Delhi: In keeping with its tradition of supporting its students since its inception 25 years ago, The NorthCap University (NCU) has stepped forward to aid its students adversely impacted by the pandemic. The University is launching a unique initiative offering financial assistance to existing NCU students who have lost an earning parent to COVID-19 in this year.

While the University cannot take away the pain and suffering caused by the pandemic, it aims to alleviate the financial burden on NCU students whose families have been impacted. To help grieving students enrolled in under-graduate and graduate programs, NCU has set up a relief fund - CEASE (COVID Emergency Aid for Students Education) with a corpus of Rs 50 lakhs.

The University has also constituted a Committee which will be responsible for reviewing all financial aid applications and finalising the list of beneficiaries. The benefits of financial grant-in-aid would be rolled out starting from AY21-22 till the recipient students graduate from their exiting program.

Bikram Mohanty, Registrar NCU said, "During these unprecedented times, we take it as our collective responsibility to help the students bereft of hope as they endure the loss of a parent or both to the COVID-19 pandemic. CEASE is a small gesture by NCU to ensure that the student's learning doesn't stop due to financial difficulties. Our heart goes out for our students and their families who have been affected by this pandemic".

NCU, renowned for its academic excellence, extensive degree courses, and relevant research programs, aims to create a more significant impact with its quick COVID response and relief fund. To expedite the process for disbursing the funds, the institution urges affected students to submit applications along with relevant supporting documents.

