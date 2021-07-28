Not babus, FinMin to crowd source new DFI name, logo, reward the best idea

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) Innovation is not restricted to evolving new practises in manufacturing but finance ministry is using novel techniques to just get right the names and logos of new institutions that it is creating for larger good.

As an exercise in this direction, the ministry is not leaving it to babus to name, tag line and design logo for newly created Development Financial Institution (DFI) but had rather instituted an contest to crowd source the best it can get from the brightest and creative minds of the country.