Nothing to do with hair seized in Mizoram-Myanmar border: TTD

Amaravati, March 30 (IANS) The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), custodian of the world famous Tirupati temple on Tuesday clarified that the recent seizure of tonsured hair by Assam Rifles at the Mizoram - Myanmar border has nothing to do with it.

He said the temple e - auctions all the tonsured hair donated by the devotees to international bidders.

"TTD hands over the hair stock through tenders to the bidders after deducting prescribed GST. Thereafter TTD will not interfere on issues like whether the bidder possessed international export permits or where all they dispose their stock once it is sold," he said.

He said the temple custodian will blacklist those erring companies if they are officially declared by the authorities.

Recently, Assam Rifles seized 120 bags of tonsured human hair and suspected them to have arrived from the Tirupati temple without any valid documents.

Officials suspected that the hair was being smuggled to Myanmar and later to other countries for further processing.

Millions of devotees donate their hair to the AP temple which it sells away through e - auction and is believed to make more than Rs 100 crore just by selling hair.

