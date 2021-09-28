Now, ED raids ex-Sena MP Anandrao Adsul, son's home

A former five-time MP from Amravati and Buldhana Lok Sabha seats, Anandrao Adsul is the chairman, while his son Abhijit is a director in the Mumbai-based bank.

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday raided the home of former Shiv Sena MP Anandrao Adsul and his son Abhijit Adsul in connection with a complaint of alleged scam worth Rs.900-crore in the City Cooperative Bank Ltd, here.

Hours after the ED team visited the Sena leader's home in suburban Kandivali, Anandrao fell ill and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

The ED had summoned the father and son for questioning on Monday following a complaint lodged by independent MLA from Badnera, Ravi Rana, the husband of former actress and independent MP from Amravati, Navnit Kaur-Rana.

In the complaint, Rana has accused the Adsuls of alleged misappropriation of the City Cooperative Bank Ltd.'s depositors' funds to the tune of Rs 900-cr -- a charge stoutly denied by the father-son duo.

Terming the complaint as 'motivated and managed' by Rana, the Adsuls claim that when the bank's annual turnover is Rs 800-crore, how can there be a scam of Rs 900-crore as alleged by the MLA, and demanded a free and impartial probe into the matter.

In the past, the ED had raided the Adsuls' residences and offices and had questioned them in the case.