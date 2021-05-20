Now luxury auto cos extend warranty, free servicing period

Accordingly, India's largest luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz has announced a host of warranty and service initiatives to support its customers due to the current situation.

New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) Luxury automobile manufacturers have extended warranty as well as free servicing period of their products in the light of the ongoing Covid induced disruption.

These customer-centric initiatives include an extension on timelines to honour warranty claims and warranty protection against lapsed service.

Besides, the company will provide special support on extended warranty, insurance claims and hassle-free warranty extension and insurance renewals.

"In the current challenging situation it remains our endeavour to assure our customers of complete peace of mind when it comes to their vehicles," said Martin Schwenk, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.

"Through these specially crafted service initiatives along with our service teams' ongoing support working remotely, our customers will continue to enjoy a hassle free vehicle ownership."

On its part, German luxury car manufacturer Audi has announced an extension on 'Standard Warranty, Extended Warranty and Service' plans for its customers in India.

"For all Audi customers whose Standard Warranty, Extended Warranty and Service Plans were set to expire during the lockdown periods of April, May and June 2021, an extension of their policy till 30th June 2021 will be applied," it said.

"This initiative is a part of Audi India's relentless focus on 'Customer Centricity'."

--IANS

rv/sn/ash