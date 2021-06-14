Now retail inflation zooms to over 6% in May

According to the data furnished by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the CPI rose by 6.30 per cent last month from 4.23 per cent in April.

New Delhi, June 14 (IANS) Exponential rise in food prices sequentially rocketed India's retail inflation in May as the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased by over 6.30 per cent.

Region wise, the CPI Urban rose by 6.04 per cent last month from 4.71 per cent in April.

Similarly, the CPI Rural climbed by 6.48 per cent in May from 3.75 per cent in April.

As per the NSO data, Consumer Food Price Index increased to 5.01 per cent last month from a rise of 1.96 per cent in April.

The CFPI readings measure the changes in retail prices of food products.

--IANS

rv/sn/sdr/