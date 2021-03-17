NSE Data invests in tech start-up Capital Quant Solutions

The latest investment is a part of NSE's programme for investment in the fields of 'Analytics, Digital, Robotics, Security, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, BlockChain'.

Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) subsidiary NSE Data & Analytics on Wednesday announced investment in technology start-up Capital Quants Solutions (CQS).

The India based technology start-up focuses on providing software products using Machine Learning (ML) and Natural Language Proficiency (NLP).

"The investment in CQS is a part of NSE's program for investment in the fields of 'Analytics, Digital, Robotics, Security, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, BlockChain etc.' where start-ups require early stage financing and incubation to expand and realise their full potential," said Vikram Limaye, MD & CEO, NSE.

"Through such partnerships with select start-ups, which have demonstrated technological potential, NSE Group aims to further strengthen its technology leadership. These fields present innovative solutions and breakthrough technologies, which could potentially change the future of capital markets in India and the world."

--IANS

