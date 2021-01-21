NSE named world's largest derivatives exchange for 2020

The exchange has been adjudged the first rank for the second consecutive year.

Mumbai, Jan 21 (IANS) The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) has emerged as the world's largest derivatives exchange in 2020 in terms of the number of contracts traded, according to data maintained by Futures Industry Association (FIA), a derivatives trade body.

The NSE is ranked fourth in the world in the cash equities by number of trades as per the statistics maintained by the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) for calendar year 2020.

Vikram Limaye, MD & CEO, NSE said: "It is indeed a matter of great pride for us and for our country that NSE has emerged as a global leader and achieved the distinction of being the largest derivatives exchange in the world for the 2nd consecutive year and the 4th largest exchange in cash equities by number of trades."

An NSE statement said that the number of new investor registrations witnessed substantial growth in 2020, with 70 lakh new investor registrations, the highest in a calendar year and 2.3 times the number of registrations in 2019. In January 2020, NSE saw its unique registered investor base crossing 3 crores and closed the year at 3.7 crore investors.

NSE's capital market segment average daily turnover witnessed growth of 57 per cent in 2020, maintaining a healthy positive trend for the second consecutive year. The volumes transacted through mobile and internet-based platforms have surged, accounting for 35 per cent of cash market turnover.

--IANS

