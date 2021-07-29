NSE's new investor registrations crosses 50 lakh mark

New investor registrations witnessed a 2.5 times growth in four months of FY22, compared to the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Mumbai, July 29 (IANS) National Stock of India (NSE) on Thursday said the number of new investor registrations crossed 50 lakh in less than four months of financial year 2021-22.

"From the geographical presence point of view, 36 per cent new investors registered are from north Indian states, While west Indian states accounts for 30 per cent, southern Indian states accounts for 22 per cent and the remaining 12 per cent are from the east Indian states," the NSE said in a note.

"Another interesting trend is that, 53 per cent of new investors registered are from states beyond top 5 ranked states."

The NSE's overall registered investor base has now crossed 4.5 crore.

