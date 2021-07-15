NTPC achieves over 100 BUs of cumulative generation in FY22 so far, faster than last year

Last year the group generation had crossed 100 BU on 7 August 2020, indicating improved performance and an increase in demand for power in the current year.

New Delhi: NTPC Group companies have achieved over 100 Billion Units (BU) of cumulative generation in the current financial year at a much faster rate than last year.

NTPC group companies recorded a generation of 85.8 BU in the first quarter from April to June 2021, registering an increase of 26.3% from 67.9 BU generated in the corresponding quarter last year.

On a standalone basis, NTPC generation increased by 19.1% to 71.7 BU in the first quarter from April to June 2021, compared to the 60.2 BU generated in the corresponding quarter last year.

NTPC Korba (2600 MW) in Chhattisgarh is the top performing thermal power plant in India with 97.61% Plant Load Factor (PLF) between April to June 2021, as per the data published by Central Electricity Authority (CEA).

The 37-year-old NTPC Singrauli Unit 4 (200 MW) in Uttar Pradesh achieved 102.08% PLF, the highest in the country, from April to June 2021. This demonstrates the expertise of NTPC in Operation and Maintenance of the power plants and the high levels of operational excellence.

With a total installed capacity of 66085 MW, the NTPC Group has 71 power stations including 29 renewable projects. NTPC has set a target to install 60 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy (RE) capacity by 2032.

The group has over 20 GW of capacity under construction, including 5 GW of renewable energy projects.

