NTPC extends support to protect society at large from Covid

New Delhi: Country's largest power producer NTPC has not only ensured uninterrupted power supply to the country during the second wave of COVID-19, but has also reached out to the society and has made significant efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19 by enhancing medical infrastructure in different parts of the country.

The company came forward and developed more than 600 Oxygen beds and 1,200 isolation beds in its different projects and surroundings on war footing basis in a span of one week which proved to be life saviour for many including the general public. It has also been working in close coordination with the state and district administration and has augmented medical infrastructure even in remote locations.

Amidst the surge in COVID-19 cases specially in Delhi and NCR, NTPC stepped up its efforts and created 200 oxygen supported beds and 140 isolation beds in NCR alone which came as a big relief to Covid patients. This infrastructure in NCR which has been set up at Dadri, Noida and Badarpur has the facility of Oxygen support, COVID testing, invasive and non-invasive ventilators besides 24X7 nursing and medical care. This has been created at a cost of Rs 30 crore.

The power generator has engaged more than 40 doctors, hundreds of paramedical and supporting staff and 7 round the clock Oxygen supported Ambulances to manage this facility.

A 500 bedded hospital at a cost of Rs 400 crore, with state of the art facility constructed by NTPC in Sundragarh, Odisha in a record time has been converted into a COVID hospital during the pandemic which is catering to lakhs of people of that area. Apart from providing various medical equipment, NTPC has augmented the facility by providing 20 ventilators which helped in treating numerous critical patients.

Further, considering the demand of critical care, NTPC is providing additional 40 ventilators to this hospital. NTPC Darlipali is also providing assistance for setting up 30 ICU beds in Jharsuguda.

NTPC has created 250 Oxygen supported beds, 20 HDUs and 10 ICUs in District hospital of Khargone, Madhya Pradesh at a cost of Rs 2.24 crore. This facility at remote locations has come as a boon to the public at large, saving lives of many during the unprecedented Covid surge.

During the ongoing crisis, various NTPC projects have provided more than 2000 Industrial cylinders to district administrations which are being converted and used as Medical Oxygen cylinders. Sensing the expected rise in demand for oxygen, which is the only lifesaving Gas for COVID patients, NTPC is playing a major role in creating infrastructure of Oxygen generation across the country by setting up more than 2 dozens of Oxygen Generation plants with some of them having the facility of bottling and refilling Oxygen cylinders. Out of these, 9 PSA type plants and 2 bottling plants are being set up in NCR only which will start operating from this month itself in phased wise manner.

NTPC has done its best to inoculate its employees, their dependents and other stakeholders across all NTPC plants. Till date, NTPC has vaccinated more than 70,000 people across its operations which include employees, their dependents and community people as well.

NTPC is not only targeting to vaccinate 100 per cent of its employees, family members and associates but also has the plan to vaccinate people living in the surrounding. NTPC Darlipali is procuring 10,000 vaccines for people of its surroundings.

