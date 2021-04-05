NTPC Group's total installed capacity reaches 65,810 MW

New Delhi, April 5 (IANS) With successful completion of trial operations by Unit 2 (660 MW) capacity in Stage 2 (2X660MW) of Tanda Super Thermal Power Station in Uttar Pradesh, the NTPC said that its installed capacity has risen to 65,810 MW.
NTPC is striving to achieve highest reliability and efficiency keeping safety and environment issues on top, it said in a statement.
With a global shift in energy space, NTPC is increasingly emphasising on ESG and changed its focus to renewable for future growth while improving on the sustainability matrix. Sustained efforts are underway for transforming it into an Integrated Energy Company.
NTPC Group has 70 power stations including 26 renewable projects. The group has over 18 GW of capacity under construction, including 5 GW of renewable energy projects.
--IANS
sn/vd