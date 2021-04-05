NTPC Group's total installed capacity reaches 65,810 MW

New Delhi, April 5 (IANS) With successful completion of trial operations by Unit 2 (660 MW) capacity in Stage 2 (2X660MW) of Tanda Super Thermal Power Station in Uttar Pradesh, the NTPC said that its installed capacity has risen to 65,810 MW.

NTPC is striving to achieve highest reliability and efficiency keeping safety and environment issues on top, it said in a statement.