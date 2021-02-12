NTPC installed capacity reaches 64,075 MW

The company commenced commercial operations for the Kameng Hydro-Electric Project, a part North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Ltd (a wholly-owned subsidiary company of NTPC Ltd), effective Friday.

New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) NTPC Ltd, India's largest energy integrated company, crossed 64,000 MW of installed capacity.

With this, the commissioned and commercial capacity of NTPC group has reached 64,075 MW.

With a total installed capacity of 64,075 MW, NTPC Group has 71 Power stations including 28 Renewable projects. The group has over 20 GW of capacity under construction, including 5 GW of renewable energy projects.

