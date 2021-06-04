NTPC joins UN's 'CEO Water' mandate

With NTPC joining the league of companies that focus on efficient water management, its Chairman and Managing Director Gurdeep Singh has entered a select group of business leaders who recognise the ever-growing importance of water stewardship and have been working to conserve this precious natural resource.

New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) NTPC Ltd, India's largest power utility, has become a signatory to the UN Global Compact's CEO Water Mandate.

NTPC has already taken a series of measures across its plant locations on sound water management. It will further imbibe the 3Rs (reduce, reuse, recycle) for water conservation and management while carrying out its core business activity of power generation.

The CEO Water Mandate is a UN Global Compact initiative to demonstrate commitment and efforts of companies to better their water and sanitation agendas as part of long-term Sustainable Development Goals.

The CEO Water Mandate is designed to assist companies in the development, implementation, and disclosure of comprehensive water strategies and policies. It also provides a platform for companies to partner with like-minded businesses, UN agencies, public authorities, civil society organisations, and other key stakeholders.

