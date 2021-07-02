NTPC plans Rs 2.5L cr investment in green power

Sources in government said that the power generator will be investing close to Rs 2 lakh crore to Rs 2.5 lakh crore over the next decade on expanding renewable capacity also aimed at boosting equity support, a big chunk of which would also come from the market through public offer.

New Delhi: Betting big on green power, country's largest power producer NTPC proposes mega listing of its renewable energy subsidiary next fiscal to raise resources to fund its massive clean power play.

NTPC recently doubled its renewable power capacity addition target from 30,000 to 60,000 MW 2032. It aims to have a thermal-renewable mix of 50:50 over next decade. Current try the company has about 1500 MW of renewable capacity with another about 3,500 MW under construction.

NTPC will also cut net energy intensity by 10 per cent. In this regard plan is to add 7,000-8,000 MW of renewable capacity every year.

The equity needs for renewable expansion is expected at around Rs 50,000 crore while the balance investment would come from loan and bond issues. A large portion of the equity would be raised through market plan for listing renewable subsidiary is crystallised.

Last year in October, state-owned NTPC incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary for its renewable energy business in the name of NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd.

