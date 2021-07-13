NTPC REL to setup country's 1st green Hydrogen Mobility project in Ladakh

New Delhi: NTPC REL, the renewable energy arm of NTPC, will setup the first green Hydrogen Mobility project in the country in Ladakh. It plans to ply 5 hydrogen buses, to start with, in the region and then will be setting up a solar plant and a green hydrogen generation unit in Leh.

The company on Tuesday signed an MoU with the Union Territory. The signing was also marked with the inauguration of NTPC's first solar installations in Leh in the form of solar trees and a solar car port.

The MoU will enable NTPC to help Ladakh develop a carbon-free economy based on renewable sources and green hydrogen.

This will put Leh as the first city in the country to implement a green hydrogen-based mobility project, which would be zero emission mobility in true sense.

The NTPC has been aggressively pushing for greening its portfolio and green hydrogen project is another step towards achieving low carbon footprint. NTPC has also been promoting usage of green hydrogen-based solutions in sectors like mobility, energy, chemical, fertilizer, steel etc.

The company has recently revised its target of achieving 60GW renewables capacity by 2032, almost doubling the earlier target. Recently, NTPC commissioned India's largest floating solar project of 10MW at Vishakhapatnam.

