NTPC seeks EoIs for fly ash sale in Middle East, other regions

New Delhi, July 4 (IANS) State-run power major NTPC Ltd has invited expressions of interest (EoI) for sale of fly ash from the designated ports of Middle East, among other regions.
The tender application commenced on July 1 and will conclude on July 25, said a company statement.
Sustainable ash utilisation is one of the key concern areas at NTPC and the company is ensuring sustainable solutions for its complete utilisation, it said.
A by-product of power generation with coal, the fly ash generated at NTPC stations is ideal for use in the manufacture of cement, concrete products, and cellular concrete products, along with its usage for manufacturing of bricks, blocks and tiles.
NTPC has collaborated with cement manufacturers around the country to supply fly ash. The power producer is leveraging Indian Railways' network to transport fly ash in an economical and environment-friendly manner.
To promote the use of fly ash bricks in building construction, NTPC has set up fly ash brick manufacturing plants at its coal-based thermal power plants. These bricks are being utilised in plants as well as township construction activities exclusively. On average, 60 million fly ash bricks are being manufactured annually by NTPC's own fly ash brick plants.
--IANS
rrb/sn/vd