NTPC seeks EoIs for fly ash sale in Middle East, other regions

New Delhi, July 4 (IANS) State-run power major NTPC Ltd has invited expressions of interest (EoI) for sale of fly ash from the designated ports of Middle East, among other regions.

The tender application commenced on July 1 and will conclude on July 25, said a company statement.

Sustainable ash utilisation is one of the key concern areas at NTPC and the company is ensuring sustainable solutions for its complete utilisation, it said.