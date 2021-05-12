NTPC vaccinates over 70,000 employees, their dependents

The massive vaccination drive continues across plant locations, which also includes NTPC's associates and their dependents along with retired NTPC employees.

New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) Country's largest power producer NTPC has inoculated over 70,000 of its employees, workers and their family members across its operations.

Vaccination drives have been undertaken across NTPC stations in coordination with respective state administrations.

NTPC has been organising Covid-19 vaccination drives across its plants from the time the vaccination programme was announced in India.

The company has ensured that its frontline workers, current and retired staff over 60 and employees above 45 get inoculated on priority.

It has also started vaccinating those are eligible in the 18-44 year old category at its plant locations.

NTPC aims to cover all eligible employees and their dependents under the protection of the vaccine. The vaccination drive has been running across 72 locations of NTPC which includes the JVs and subsidiaries.

Besides the vaccination drive, NTPC has constituted a task force at the central level for various Covid-related activities.

It also runs a 24X7 control room for better coordination for patients across sites.

While the task force also helps in coordination for hospital beds and other treatment facilities across various empanelled hospitals, the 24X7 control room also coordinates for procurement of medicines, hospital equipment, services along with daily reporting and MIS.

--IANS

sn/vd