NTR says his next films are with Koratala and Neel

NTR is under home quarantine. Having tested positive for COVID-19, NTR has isolated himself. Just before getting contracted the coronavirus, the actor spoke to the International film website Deadline revealing details about ‘RRR’ to the global audience.

He also confirmed that his next two films will be directed by Koratala Siva and Prashanth Neel of ‘KGF’. He has not mentioned anything about director Buchibabu.

‘Uppena’ director Buchibabu Sana recently met NTR and got the nod for his script. Buchibabu is currently writing the script for NTR. But in this Deadline interview, the ‘RRR’ star has not mentioned anything about this director.

Koratala Siva’s film will hit the floors once ‘RRR’ gets completed.

Prashanth Neel, on the other hand, is currently directing Prabhas for ‘Salaar’.

