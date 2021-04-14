Oberoi Grp. signs MoU with EESL to further its sustainability initiatives

EESL through its Building Energy Efficiency Program (BEEP) will assist The Oberoi Group in implementing several energy efficient initiatives, including clean energy systems across its properties. These initiatives will help reduce the Group's overall carbon footprint and strengthen its energy conservation efforts.

New Delhi, April 14 (IANS) With the aim to augment its sustainability initiatives, The Oberoi Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Energy Efficiency Private Limited (EESL), a joint venture of 4 PSU's under the Ministry of Power.

Under the partnership, EESL, through its nationwide network, will collaborate with all Oberoi Group Hotels to evaluate opportunities for saving energy and lowering emissions. EESL will recommend select energy programs from its portfolio with proven track records of successful implementation. Additionally, as a part of The Oberoi Group's efforts towards sustainability, tailor-made energy efficiency initiatives for each of their hotels and resorts will be executed.

EESL will provide technical support and extend its procurement advantage through its partners across the energy sector. The potential energy efficiency measures will include lighting, electric motors & pumps, air-conditioning, ventilation systems, indoor air quality systems and electric vehicles along with charging infrastructure.

Speaking about this partnership, Saurabh Kumar, Executive Vice Chairman, EESL, said, "Energy efficiency is becoming central to sustainable growth of businesses. Our partnership with The Oberoi Group stands testament to the exemplary vision and progressive approach of a hospitality leader in joining the forces of achieving sustainable development of the country."

Vikram Oberoi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of The Oberoi Group, said, "Sustainability is at the core of our ethos at The Oberoi Group. Several of our hotels are powered by renewable sources and are supplemented with energy efficient measures which have progressively reduced our carbon footprint. Our partnership with EESL further strengthens our commitment towards the planet and our vision of providing sustainable luxury experiences to our guests."

