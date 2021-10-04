Odisha approves 9 investment proposals worth Rs 1,411 cr

The State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) headed by Chief Secretary S.C. Mahapatra has approved the projects in seven different sectors, a state government statement said.

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Friday approved nine industrial projects worth Rs 1,411.58 crore that would generate employment for 2,846 persons.

Among the projects that got the nod was the Tata Steel Special Economic Zone Ltd's seawater desalination plant with capacity of 5,475 million litre per annum (MLPA) at Gopalpur SEZ, Ganjam with an investment of Rs 107 crore, and employment for 29 people.

The proposal of IFFCO to set up nano urea unit with an annual capacity of 33,000 KL per year along with a bottling unit with a daily capacity of 2,00,000 bottles (500 ml) at Paradeep in Jagatsinghpur district, was also approved. This Rs 225 crore project would generate employment for over 200 people.

Among others, the SLSWCA has approved the proposals of Bio WMS Private Ltd (Rs 319.25 crore), TPS Breweries and Distilleries Pvt Ltd (Rs 235 crore), MGM Biofuels Pvt Ltd (Rs 225.24 crore), Sahyadri Industries Ltd (Rs 100 crore), Seascope Infrastructures and Hospitality Pvt Ltd (Rs 100 crore), Odisha Concrete Pvt Ltd (Rs 54.42 crore), and New Modern Technomech Pvt Ltd (Rs 55 crore).