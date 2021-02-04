Odisha gets Rs 6,995.58 cr for railway projects

The total budget outlay for the state in last year's budget was Rs 4,373 crore.

Bhubaneswar, Feb 4 (IANS) A total amount of Rs 6,995.58 crore has been allocated to Odisha for 2021-22 for various railway projects in the state, registering an increase of over 60 per cent against last year, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) said on Thursday.

"Allotment has been significant for projects to be completed in 2021-22. Funding is to ensure that no progress is hindered for lack of funds. There has been a significant increase in outlay for passenger amenities, and road safety works," the ECoR said.

The Khurdha Road-Bolangir railway project has been allocated Rs 1,000.50 crore against Rs 520 crore last year, an increase of 92.4 per cent.

An amount of Rs 400 crore has been allocated to Angul-Sukinda road railway project while Rs 100 crore has been allocated for Haridaspur-Pradip railway project.

The allocation for doubling projects such as Bansapani-Daitari-Tomka-Jakhapura is Rs 228 crore against Rs 80 crore last year, Brundamal-Jharsuguda Flyover gets Rs 20 crore against last year's Rs 10 crore, Budhapank-Salagaon gets Rs 215 crore against last year's Rs 205 crore, Rourkela-Jharsuguda third line gets Rs 230 crore against last year's Rs 170 crore, and Narayangarh-Bhadrak third line gets Rs 225 crore has been allocated against Rs 50 crore.

A quantum jump has been given to passenger amenities from Rs 129 crore to Rs 429 crore. To eliminate level crossings, Rs 400 crore has been sanctioned as against Rs 324 crore last year.

Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the Haridaspur-Pradip railway line will be functional soon.

He also urged the state government to resolve land acquisition issues creating problems in expansion of railway lines in Sonepur, Boudh and Kandhamal districts.

--IANS

cd/vd