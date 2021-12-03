Odisha records 64% growth in GST collection in November

The growth of collection during November 2021 has remained highest amongst major states for the third consecutive month. It is also the highest ever gross collection of GST by the state since its implementation began, the office of GST commissioner, Odisha said in a statement.

The state has collected GST of Rs 4,136 crore last month as against Rs 2,528 crore collected in November, 2020.

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has recorded 64 per cent growth in GST collection in November compared to the same month of the last fiscal, officials said on Thursday.

The progressive GST collection till November of the current financial year was Rs 28,032.98 crore while Rs 17,229.26 crore collected till November of last fiscal, thereby registering a growth of 62.71 per cent, it said.

Similarly, the state has recorded a growth of 69.76 per cent in collection of Odisha GST (OGST) during November. The OGST collection during the month was Rs 1,157.69 crore against a collection of Rs 681.96 crore during November 2020.

The progressive collection of OGST up to November of FY2021-22 was Rs 7,977.60 crore while the state had collected Rs 5,013.50 crore during the same period last financial year. The progressive OGST collection has recorded a growth of 59.12 per cent till November.

Similarly, there is a collection of Rs 1,001.08 crore in CGST, Rs 1,223.24 crore in IGST & Rs 753.77 crore in cess during November, 2021. There was a growth of 87.62 per cent in collection of CGST, 55.31 per cent in IGST and 43.26 per cent in Cess over November 2020.

The total collection of VAT (petrol & liquor) was Rs 844.45 crore during November, 2021 whereas Rs 601.65 crore was collected from those sources during November 2020.

This growth during November'21 is a result of increase in collection from automobile, mining and manufacturing sector, said an official.