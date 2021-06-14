Oil prices reach multi-year high on demand hopes

Mumbai, June 14 (IANS) Crude oil prices surged to multi-year highs on Monday on hopes of rising demand, along with estimates of tightening supplies.

The August contract of Brent crude oil the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) surged 0.92 per cent to $73.36 per barrel.

Similarly, the July contract of WTI crude on the NYMEX was at $71.56, higher by 0.92 per cent from its previous close.