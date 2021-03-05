Oil prices surge as OPEC+ extends most output cuts

New York: Oil prices gained considerably after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies (OPEC+) agreed to extend most oil output cuts into April.

The West Texas Intermediate for April delivery added $2.55 to settle at $63.83 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for May delivery increased $2.67 to close at $66.74 a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange, Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday.