Oil PSUs to support various Art & Handicraft projects

New Delhi, June 12 (IANS) In line with the government's commemoration of 75 years of Indian Independence - Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav, Petroleum Secretary Tarun Kapoor inaugurated an initiative by Oil PSUs to support various Art and Crafts in the country and launched Bamboo Craft project of Madhya Pradesh supported by ONGC, in a webinar organized by National Oil Company Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on Friday.

As part of a larger initiative, central public enterprises under the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas will take up 75 projects in different districts across the country. ONGC has launched the initiative to revive the struggling handicraft projects and empower the local artisans. ONGC will take up 15 of the 75 projects. The Bamboo handicraft of Madhya Pradesh has been launched on 11 June 2021.

ONGC will address the challenges faced by the artisans and the art and handicraft forms, thereby improving the rural livelihoods associated with the handicrafts and handloom sectors.

ONGC, in association with local NGOs and forums, is initially undertaking five projects across the country to support the handicraft sector, with an outlay of around Rs 1.3 crore.

As part of the project, ONGC will support bamboo cottage sector, dhokra metal casting craft, lac culture, bhotiya wool dyeing craft and Assam silk in the first phase.

