OkCredit on growth and hiring spree, to double workforce by FY-22

This human resource expansion comes on the back of a strong growth witnessed by the company in both user base and transactions. Despite two severe waves of the pandemic since last year, crippling the business environment, OkCredit's user base has grown by 34 per cent since March 2020. Transactions by active users on the platform have grown by 15 per cent. The percentage of organic registrations are up by 3 times when compared to the pre-pandemic levels.

The company has been hiring consistently, increasing its headcount by 80 per cent since March last year to keep up with the growth and adoption of its platform. It will be actively recruiting for talent in analytics and data, engineering, user research, online marketing, and SEO to further propel business growth. Besides, the bookkeeping startup also plans to engage over 50 freelancers and interns during the year across various projects.

Launched in 2017, OkCredit was one of the first startups to build a SaaS product for small and micro businesses, a segment that was considered a no-go zone for a very long time. The basic premise being to ease buying and selling on credit.

Given the scale of data the company generates, working at OkCredit is an opportunity to solve challenging problems for 60 million SMBs in India. There is accelerated learning along with a host of fun activities -- Zumba, open mic, meditation and surprise rewards for employees among several others. Not only can the candidates expect a steep career progression along with monetary rewards, but the startup also offers tremendous opportunities to learn, on the job as well as through L&D programmes.

OkCredit has an end-to-end digital recruitment process where right from search to onboarding happens seamlessly through digital modes. In keeping with its customer-first approach, a key ask at the company is to be close to customers across departments and roles.

"There can't be a better source of insight than talking to your customer and we actively encourage that. In addition to this, we appreciate diversity and different schools of thought. We are looking for people who can contribute to culture and make OkCredit a better place", says Vishal Aman, Chief of Staff at OkCredit.

The four-year-old startup has seen excellent growth since its inception with merchants spanning 98 per cent of the pin codes across the nation and active transaction recording from 90 per cent of the pin codes everymonth. These merchants are across categories such as -- Kirana, medical stores, mobile recharge, apparel, eateries, etc.

The company has an open, participative, and vibrant culture with no strict entry/exit attendance policy. During the second wave of the pandemic, it allowed no questions asked leaves and healthcare assistance in association with Practo.

"Talent is the bedrock on which we have been able to build great products, loved and appreciated by our SMB community. In fact, ever since Covid struck, the focus has been not just on hiring, but also taking great care of our existing employees. Be it mental health issues, leaves or vaccinations, we have been firmly standing behind our employees to help them in every possible way", said Harsh Pokharna, Co-founder & CEO, OkCredit.

The Bengaluru based company's commitment to its employees was recently visible when it announced a mid year salary boost to all its employees. Alongwith the salary jump, it also made changes to its ESOP policy making it more attractive than what's available in the market. These measures are part of the company's efforts to create a culture of acknowledgment, rewards, and appreciation.

