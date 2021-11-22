Ola e-scooter rides to be available in 1,000 cities by Dec 15

New Delhi: Electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Ola Electric on Saturday announced that customers in over 1,000 cities and towns will be able to test ride and experience the Ola S1 electric scooter.

The test rides will be initially open only for those who have purchased or reserved the Ola S1 and S1 Pro scooters.



"Amazed and proud to see the strong response to our S1 test rides! Thousands of you have tried and loved it!" Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and CEO, Ola tweeted.

"We are now expanding test rides to 1000+ cities across India by December 15. This is the largest direct-to-consumer outreach in Indian automotive history!" he added.

Ola kicked off test rides in Bengaluru, Delhi, Ahmedabad and Kolkata on November 10 and then opened up in five more cities -- Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Mumbai and Pune on November 19.

"Customer response to our test rides has been phenomenally positive and we are really thrilled to see their excitement for the revolutionary Ola S1 scooter," said Arun Sirdeshmukh, Chief Business Officer at Ola Electric.

The next leg of customer test rides will be commencing from November 27 onwards, in 11 more cities including Surat, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Jaipur Coimbatore, Vadodara, Bhubaneswar, Tiruppur and Nagpur.

