Ola Electric hires auto veteran Yongsung Kim in key position

A veteran with Hyundai Motor and Kia, Kim brings to the new role 35 years of global automotive sales experience from around the world, including North America, Europe, the UK, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific and India where he spent several years, first with Hyundai Motor and then with Kia.

New Delhi: Ola Electric on Tuesday said it has appointed auto veteran Yongsung Kim as Head of Global Sales and Distribution, overseeing India and international markets.

Kim will lead both the domestic and international strategy for sales and go-to-market for Ola Electric as it gears up to launch its first electric scooter across India and multiple international markets including Europe and the UK, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand and Southeast Asia.

"I am excited to have Yongsung join our team at Ola Electric and look forward to collaborating with him as we launch our range of electric products around the world," Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and Group CEO, Ola, said in a statement.

"His expertise in sales, distribution and service will be critical for our global expansion and for bringing our advanced, innovative electric products to our customers."

To manufacture the scooter, Ola is building a factory with its first phase expected to be operational this summer and the full factory ready by next year.

Built over 500 acres, the 10-million annual capacity "Ola Futurefactory" will produce a vehicle every two seconds at full capacity, the company said.

"I am very excited to join Ola Electric and its team to develop a winning strategy for India and global sales for its range of EV products, beginning with the Ola Scooter," Kim said on his appointment.

