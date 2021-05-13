Ola EV launched in UK at no extra charge

The category, called Ola EV, is a global first for Ola and will be available across London from May 13. Over time will roll out to other cities around the world where Ola is operational, the company said in a statement.

The Ola EV category will cost riders the same as a comfort category on the Ola app. Ola EV has 700 drivers across London and this is expected to grow quickly over the coming months.

"The launch of Ola EV is another great example, offering riders and drivers the opportunity to play their part in the journey to emission-free rides," Ola UK MD Marc Rozendal said.

"I am excited to launch this category as a global first for Ola and while Ola EV will start in London, we can't wait to begin expanding it across the country and cities around the world," Rozendal added.

This is the first step in a series of measures Ola will make over the coming months, detailing its commitment to green transport networks, zero-emission travel and further supporting the Mayor of London's bold plans to improve air quality across the capital, the company said.

To incentivise drivers to use the new Ola EV category, Ola will offer a market-leading 0 per cent commission rate for the first 3 months for all-electric rides, it added.

Post the launch, Ola plans on extending offers through key partnerships to provide easy and affordable options for drivers and riders to shift to fully electric vehicles.

This driver-centric approach will help to significantly increase the number of fully electric Private Hire Vehicles (PHVs) in use and will also empower riders with an additional green option for their travel needs.

