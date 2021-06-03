Ola expands top leadership team in India

G.R. Arun Kumar joins as the Group CFO for Ola and CFO for Ola Electric, while Swayam Saurabh has come in as CFO for Ola's Mobility, Financial Services and Foods businesses, the company said in a statement.

New Delhi: Cab aggregator Ola on Friday announced expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of two Chief Financial Officers.

"At Ola, we are building a world class leadership team and hiring top talent from around the world. Kumar and Saurabh bring deep financial expertise across large and complex global organisations and multiple industries including minerals, construction and FMCG amongst others. I look forward to working with them to deliver our growth ambitions while maximising capital efficiency," said Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and Group CEO, Ola.

Kumar brings more than two decades experience in finance and strategy, including managing business growth and turnaround, large scale debt and equity capital market benchmark transactions, governance and reporting and compliance.

Kumar joins the Ola leadership team at a time when Ola Electric is racing ahead to build the world's largest two-wheeler factory which will also co-locate key critical suppliers in 2 supplier parks at the 500-acre site in Tamil Nadu, India.

Saurabh has over two decades of varied experience in a cross section of roles including internal audit, risk management, business and operational process improvements and financial reporting, with companies including Hindustan Zinc, Philips, Asian Paints and Larsen and Toubro.

He joins the Ola leadership team as CFO of the high-growth mobility business, as well as the fast-growing financial services and foods businesses, with focus on building strong growth with robust bottom-line.

These two appointments follow several recent hires, including Rakesh Bhardwaj as Group CIO, N Balachandar as Ola Electric CHRO, Wayne Burgess as Ola Electric's Head of Design, and Y. S. Kim as Ola Electric's global head of sales and distribution, the company said.