Ola Foundation to provide free O2 concentrators in Chandigarh

Under this initiative, caregivers and home-isolation patients can place requests for oxygen concentrators through the Ola app itself by providing a few basic details.

Chandigarh, June 2 (IANS) Ola Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Ola, on Wednesday announced to provide free and easy access to oxygen concentrators for home isolation Covid-19 patients in Chandigarh.

After submitting the details, Ola will arrange for free home-delivery of the oxygen concentrator by specially trained personnel through its cabs. After the patient gets better and no longer requires oxygen support or is no longer in home isolation, Ola will arrange for the oxygen concentrator to be picked up and thereafter to be sterilised and ready for use by the next patient.

Earlier, this initiative was launched in Bangalore and is scaling it up across the country, with a total of about 10,000 concentrators, said a statement.

--IANS

vg/in