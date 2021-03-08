Ola showcases 1st electric scooter, aims 1 cr bikes by 2022

New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) Before Elon Musk-led Tesla finally makes its India entry, ride-hailing platform Ola on Monday announced world's largest two-wheeler manufacturing facility called Ola FutureFactory that will have annual production capacity of one crore vehicles and will be operational by 2022.

The factory will generate 10,000 direct employment, along with additional jobs being created by Ola vendors and suppliers.

According to Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and Group CEO, the Phase 1 will be ready with initial annual capacity of two million around June this year.

Built over 500 acres in Krishnagiri district in Tamil Nadu, the facility will roll out one scooter every two seconds at full capacity, Aggarwal told mediapersons.

"It will have 10 production lines running at full capacity. It will be the most advanced two-wheeler factory with 3,000 AI-powered robots built on Industry 4.0 principles," he said.

It will be an integrated manufacturing facility, addressing all needs from battery to finished goods.

Ola Electric has also released first teaser visuals of the much-anticipated electric scooter.

The announcement came as Tesla made its official to enter the country and chose Karnataka over Tamil Nadu to firm up its roll-out plans.

Ola Electric last year acquired the Netherlands-based Etergo BV, an innovative electric scooter company known for its award-winning AppScooter for an undisclosed sum, and announced its foray into the premium electric two-wheeler market, both globally and nationally.

"With electric, digitally connected capabilities, two-wheelers will further emerge as the most preferred urban mobility paradigm around the world and empower every consumer. We look forward to building the best global capabilities in engineering, design, and manufacturing for these products to be made here in India," Aggarwal had said.

With European design, strong engineering collaboration and Indian manufacturing and supply chain, Ola Electric said it aims to transform the over 100 million-strong global two-wheeler market, including more than 20-million Indian two-wheeler market, into a clean energy, digital future.

The company has plans to set up extensive charging and swapping networks around the country.

Ola Electric is also working with India's leading power distribution companies towards developing a conducive EV ecosystem through the establishment of battery swapping and charging stations in New Delhi.

--IANS

na/