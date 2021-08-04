Ola to launch electric scooters on Aug 15

"Thanks to all who have reserved our scooter! Planning a launch event for the Ola Scooter on 15th August. Will share full specs and details on product and availability dates. Looking forward to it," Aggarwal tweeted on Tuesday

Chennai: Electric scooter maker Ola Electric Mobility Pvt Ltd will launch its models on August 15, said Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and Group CEO of the company.

Cagey about the vehicle specifications and the price, the company had said that the pricing will be competitive.

The electric scooter will be rolled out of its factory in Krishnagiri district in Tamil Nadu and the total project outlay has been put at Rs 2,354 crore.

The plant set up over 500 acres of land is an integrated facility with manufacturing, battery as well as supplier parks, ensuring over 90 per cent of parts are localised and in close proximity.

