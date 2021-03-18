OMC pays Odisha govt interim dividend of Rs 1,000 cr

Bhubaneswar, March 18 (IANS) Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC), a state public sector undertaking, on Thursday paid interim dividend of Rs 1,000 crore to the state government for financial year 2020-21.

Steel and Mines Minister Prafulla Mallick presented the dividend cheque, on behalf of the OMC to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. through video conferencing.