  1. Sify.com
  2. Finance
  3. News
  4. OMC pays Odisha govt interim dividend of Rs 1,000 cr

OMC pays Odisha govt interim dividend of Rs 1,000 cr

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Thu, Mar 18th, 2021, 20:42:52hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Bhubaneswar, March 18 (IANS) Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC), a state public sector undertaking, on Thursday paid interim dividend of Rs 1,000 crore to the state government for financial year 2020-21.

Steel and Mines Minister Prafulla Mallick presented the dividend cheque, on behalf of the OMC to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. through video conferencing.

Chief secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra received the cheque on behalf of the Chief Minister in the presence of OMC Chairman Surendra Kumar.

--IANS

cd/vd

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features