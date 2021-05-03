OMCs continue to hold petrol, diesel prices

New Delhi: Oil marketing companies (OMC) kept the retail prices of petrol and diesel unchanged for the 17th straight day across the four metro cities.

In the national capital, petrol was sold for Rs 90.40 per litre on Sunday.

Similarly, the price of the fuel in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata was unchanged at Rs 96.83, Rs 92.43 and Rs 90.62 a litre, respectively.