OMCs keep petrol, diesel retail prices unchanged on Saturday

Accordingly, in the national capital, petrol continues to be sold for Rs 101.49 per litre and diesel Rs 88.92 a litre.

New Delhi: Even with crude bouncing back over $72 a barrel, the oil marketing companies (OMC) on Saturday spared consumers from any further hike in petrol and diesel prices.

This is fourth consecutive day when fuel prices have escaped any revision.

Across the country as well, fuel prices remained unchanged on Saturday, but their retail rates varied depending on the level of local taxes in each state.

After falling, global crude oil prices had firmed up over the past week to cross $72 a barrel mark.

Before price revision for auto fuel again began this month, its rates had been static for 35 days between July 18 and August 21.

This pause in prices came after fuel prices increased for 41 days in the current financial year.

The 41 increases have taken up petrol prices by Rs 11.44 per litre in Delhi, while the diesel rates have spiked by Rs 8.74 per litre in the national capital.

