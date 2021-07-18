OMCs pause petrol, diesel price hike on Sunday

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) Oil marketing companies (OMC) hit the pause button on the incessant rise in petrol and diesel prices on Sunday.

In the national capital, petrol was sold for Rs 101.84 per litre, while diesel was also sold at the unchanged price of Rs 89.87 a litre.

On Saturday, petrol price was increased by 30 paise, while diesel was kept unchanged.