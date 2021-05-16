One dead, trees uprooted as Cyclone Tauktae causes disruption in Goa

Sheetal Patil, 34, succumbed to injuries in the beach village of Anjuna after she was hit by a coconut tree which was uprooted in the cyclonic winds.

Panaji, May 16 (IANS) At least one person was crushed under an uprooted tree, as normal life was thrown out of gear due to the Cyclone Tauktae with heavy rains and gusty winds causing heavy damage across the state, which has suffered from a major power outage for several hours now.

According to Power Minister Nilesh Cabral, feeder electrical lines from other states have been damaged, which has resulted in a severe power outage.

"We are still in the process of assessing the damage caused to electricity poles which have been uprooted across Goa," Cabral said.

Fire and Emergency Services personnel are also on the process of clearing roads and repairing electricity cables which have been damaged by the trees which have been uprooted in the cyclonic storm.

The Goa branch of the Indian Meteorological Department has predicted that the severe cyclonic storm will last till May 17 with wind speeds in the range of 100 to 175 km per hour.

--IANS

maya/pgh